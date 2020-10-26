Fourth nursing home hit by coronavirus as situation in Serres deemed 'critical'

Health teams confirmed 13 coronavirus infections in a nursing home in the northern city of Serres, Greek broadcaster Skai reported on Monday.

The patients are seven elderly residents, aged over 85, who are asymptomatic but have nonetheless been transferred to Thessaloniki’s AHEPA hospital, as well as six staff members, the report said.

The facility hosts a total of 100 residents and employee 30 people. Nursing homes have been particularly hit by the pandemic with at least three facilities reporting infections.

On Sunday, the governor of Central Macedonia, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, described the situation in the region of Serres as “particularly critical,” stressing that the city and the regional unit are “one step away” from a full lockdown.

Speaking at a meeting of local officials and Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, Tzitzikostas said 90 percent of the infections in the region have been detected in the municipality of Serres.

After the meeting, the municipality agreed to additional restrict measures, including the closure of municipal sports facilities and the suspension of theatre productions.