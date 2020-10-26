Maas says Erdogan’s attack against Macron is ‘new low’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s personal attack against French counterpart Emmanuel Macron marks a “new low” for Ankara, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

Erdogan lashed out against Macron in a speech on Saturday, saying he had a problem with Muslims and had mental health problems.

France denounced his comments as “unacceptable” and called on the Turkish president to “change the course of his policy because it is dangerous in every way.”

It also recalled its ambassador to Ankara for consultations.