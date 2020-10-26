ND lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

Stavros Keletsis, a lawmaker from ruling New Democracy, announced on Monday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The conservative MP said in a Facebook post that he decided to get tested after an employee in his office in Alexandroupoli got a positive result to the virus. He did not specify when he received the results.

He said he is asymptomatic and has self-isolated.

Keletsis was not present in Parliament at Sunday’s motion of censure against Finance Minister Christos Staikouras in Parliament and submitted a postal vote.

However, a number of employees working at the Parliament’s official TV channel have been told to isolate as a precaution, as Keletsis participated in one of its news shows three days ago.