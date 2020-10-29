Historical Museum of Crete | Iraklio | Year-Round

The Historical Museum of Crete in Iraklio was founded with the aim of preserving and showcasing the cultural heritage of the island from early Byzantine times to the modern era. Exhibits include ceramics, sculptures, coins, jewelry, murals, icons, ritual objects, manuscripts, heirlooms, weavings, the reconstructed interior of a Cretan rural home, paintings by El Greco and much more. Opening hours are Mondays and Wednesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission costs €5 (reduced admission €3, free admission for under-12s). Visitors may be required to wear face masks or visors in the museum.

Historical Museum of Crete, 27 Sofokli Venizelou,

tel 2810.283219, historical-museum.gr