Ankara cancels October 28 exercises
Turkey on Monday canceled an earlier navigational telex reserving parts of the Eastern Mediterranean for military exercises on the October 28 Greek national holiday.
Citing military sources, the Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu described the decision as a “one-time move and gesture of goodwill.”
It was a gesture aimed “to show Turkey’s willingness to solve the problems in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean with dialogue,” Anadolu said, citing the unnamed sources.
Turkey issued a navigation warning late on Friday announcing naval exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean for October 27-28, hours after NATO's Secretary-General announced that Greece and Turkey agreed on Friday to cancel military exercises that were scheduled on each other’s national holidays on October 28 and 29, respectively.