Museum of Byzantine Culture | Thessaloniki | Year-Round

The Museum of Byzantine Culture in the northern port city of Thessaloniki hosts a large collection covering the early Christian, Byzantine, medieval and post-Byzantine periods. The artifacts were recovered from both Thessaloniki, considered to be the most important Byzantine era city after Constantinople, and the wider Macedonia area. The museum also hosts temporary exhibitions and guided tours. Opening hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. General admission costs €8 (reduced admission €4). Bear in mind that visitors are required to wear a mask in the museum.

Museum of Byzantine Culture, 2 Stratou,

tel 2313.306400, mbp.gr