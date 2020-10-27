ESY offering free mammograms for women aged 49 and 50

As of November 10, all women in Greece aged 49 to 50 will be able to have a free mammogram courtesy of the National Health System (ESY), the Health Ministry announced on Monday, underlining the importance of early detection in the fight against breast cancer.

Referrals will be issued for all women of that age and will be valid for a year from their issuance, the ministry said, adding that the examination will be free of charge and available for all women, whether they have health insurance or not.



Women who already receive other prescriptions by email will receive their referral by email or SMS.



Otherwise, women can get their referral by calling any diagnostic center affiliated with EOPYY, Greece’s main healthcare provider and giving their national insurance (AMKA) number.