New Covid-19 cases ease at 715, but intubated patients rise to 95

People wearing masks are seen walking on Syntagma Square, with Parliament in the background, in downtown Athens, on Monday. [InTime News]

The number of new coronavirus infections reported on Monday dropped from Sunday’s 790 and Saturday’s alarming record of 935, easing to 715, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).



The number of new infections is still high, nevertheless, given that on September 26, EODY had reported 315 new cases and on August 26, 293.

In its daily bulletin on Monday, EODY also reported that the number of intensive care patients who are intubated has grown to 95 and the death toll rose to a total of 581 with seven new fatalities.

On Sunday and Saturday, the number of intubated patients was 84 and 91, respectively. Their average age on Monday was 65 years old, slightly lower than Saturday’s 66 years old.

The Greek capital continues to bear the brunt of the pandemic’s second wave, reporting 260 of Monday’s 715 new cases, while the northern port city of Thessaloniki is also struggling, having 84 new infections on Monday.

Ioannina in the northeast was not faring well either, with 52 new cases, of which 32 are connected to an outbreak at a food production factory, while Larissa in central Greece, accounted for 41 of Monday’s cases and Serres, up north, for 31.