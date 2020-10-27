[AP]

Greek company Space Hellas is developing a system in cooperation with the Defense Ministry to protect devices used by the military from cyber attacks within the context of a major European project called Pandora, funded by the European Commission.

“It is an open software system that detects and addresses cyber threats, focusing on the security of terminals, i.e. computers, mobile phones, tablets, any device that can be used in a military unit,” says Giorgos Gardikis, research and development manager at Space Hellas.

“The system is installed on all devices, monitors all their activities and transfers all the information to a central server, installed inside the military unit, which uses algorithms based on artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect any breaches in the system and suggests specific policies to the device administrator,” he said, adding that this is the first time the EC is funding research and development in the field of defense.