Erdogan pushes ‘two-state solution’ for Cyprus, eyes ‘picnic’ in Varosha

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and the newly elected leader of the occupied north of Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, are seen at a press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, on October 26. [EPA]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that it was time for a “realistic proposal” for a “two-state solution” on the divided island of Cyprus.

“No result can be achieved under the current parameters following a negotiation process that has lasted more than half a century,” Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara with the newly elected leader of the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus, Ersin Tatar.

“At this stage, we believe starting talks on the basis of a federation will be a waste of time. Therefore, we believe a two-state solution must now be brought to the table with a realistic proposal,” he said.

Erdogan also expressed a desire to have a picnic on the beach of Varosha, the fenced-off southern quarter of the city of Famagusta in Turkish-occupied Cyprus that was reopened earlier this month in a move that was widely criticized by the United States, Greece, Cyprus and the United Nations.

“I believe it would be beneficial to have a picnic there all together,” he said, announcing that he plans to visit the occupied north of Cyprus on November 15.

“We are watching from our screens here, but we want to experience it in person. God willing, we will do that too.” [Reuters]