A trial run of the Athens tram on a section of the route stretching from Vouliagmenis Avenue to central Syntagma Square will begin this week.

The section, starting from Kasomouli stop and stretching along Amalias and Vasilissis Olgas avenues, was shut down in October 2018 amid concerns that the ground beneath the tracks, over the old Ilissos riverbed, was at risk of subsiding.

The test runs, which are the final step before the route to the city center resumes, will be followed by inspections of the overhead power lines to determine their safe operation, as this section has remained out of operation for two years.