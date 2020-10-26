ATHEX: Banks index slumps to historic low

Developments at Piraeus Bank, with its share capital increase, dominated proceedings at the Greek stock market on Monday, leading the benchmark to significant losses and a dive below the 600-point mark, while the banks index fell to a historic low. The considerable decline (3.7%) in Frankfurt also played its part.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 595.97 points, shedding 2.67% from Friday’s 612.32 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 2.82% to close at 1,435.89 points.

The banks index sank 8.32% as Piraeus crashed 24.26%, Alpha dropped 7.17%, Eurobank gave up 6.38% and National lost 4.66%.

Ellaktor parted with 6.14%, OPAP decreased 3.70%, Viohalco shied 3.52%, Motor Oil shrank 3.26% and Public Power Corporation slid 3.10%, just as EYDAP grew 0.93%, OTE telecom earned 0.59% and Aegean Air rose 0.53%

In total 14 stocks reported gains, 75 sustained losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 69 million euros, up from last Friday’s €33.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange conceded 0.39% to close at 43.20 points.