Construction company Avax, which a few days ago landed the major public project of Athens Metro Line 4 along with two other companies, is seeking the broadest possible alliance of corporate forces.



Kathimerini understands that a series of talks is ongoing with most of the other companies that expressed an interest in the tender, including GEK Terna, Intrakat and the Mytilineos Group, so as to have them join the project on terms to be decided.



The only one not involved in the talks is Aktor, which has signaled it is not interested in entering such an alliance. However, as negotiations are at an initial stage for now, nothing can be ruled out.