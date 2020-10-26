AEK scored an important victory at PAS Giannina, where Olympiakos had failed to win, in a Super League round of games that only saw four out of seven games taking place.

After last Wednesday’s 2-0 win of PAS Giannina at Apollon Smyrnis – a fixture postponed from the first round of games – there were three games put off from the sixth round scheduled for the weekend.

If the PAOK vs Olympiakos crunch match was predictably postponed given the two clubs’ European commitments (with PAOK playing last Thursday for the Europa League and Olympiakos due to play in the Champions League this Tuesday), the other two fixtures put off were quite unexpected: The Larissa vs Aris and Apollion vs Lamia games did not take place due to a number of Covid-19 cases among the players of Aris and Apollon.

In the four games that did take place there were only six goals scored. Perhaps the most important of them came from AEK’s Karim Ansarifard, from the penalty spot, as the Yellows defeated host PAS at Ioannina on Sunday to climb to 10 points from five games, i.e. three points off the pace.

Once-mighty Panathinaikos has remained winless after five games, as it conceded a late equalizer to Volos for a 1-1 final score at the Olympic Stadium of Athens on Saturday. Carlitos had given the Greens a slender lead that Julian Bartolo canceled out in injury time. Volos is now two points behind leader Aris, but having played an extra match.

Asteras Tripolis has joined AEK on 10 points from five matches thanks to its 1-0 home win over OFI on Sunday, and Atromitos saw off visiting Panetolikos with a 2-0 score on Monday.