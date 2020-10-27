Irish woman killed after driving car into Kos harbor

A 65-year-old Irish woman died on the eastern Aegean island of Kos after driving her car into the sea, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at the port of Kefalos, on the island’s southeast, with local media saying that it took place at around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

Kos News said that the police and the coast guard were notified by witnesses who saw the car diving off the pier.

A diver and a municipal tow truck brought the vehicle up and found the 65-year-old woman dead in the driver’s seat, possibly drowned.

The 65-year-old was reportedly identified by her partner.

An investigation is under way.