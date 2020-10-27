Rescue effort under way after navy minesweeper collides with commercial ship

[File photo]

An operation was under way on Tuesday morning to rescue the 27-member crew of a Hellenic Navy minesweeper that was damaged after colliding with a cargo ship outside the port of Piraeus.

The Kallisto was taking on water and listing dangerously, according to reports, which indicated that four members of its crew had to be pulled out of the water and two people were injured.

The Kallisto was sailing from the navy base of Salamina when the cargo ship ran into its stern, causing a crack. According to an announcement from the navy, the incident occurred at around 7.30 a.m.