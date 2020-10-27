Greek FM meets with Cypriot counterpart ahead of trilateral talks

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias welcomed his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, to the ministry in Athens on Tuesday morning ahead of trilateral talks with Israel’s Gabi Ashkenazi.

The talks will focus on strengthening the three countries’ cooperation in sectors such as economy and energy, as well as on the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Dendias and Christodoulides were meeting earlier to coordinate their respective positions on the talks, which are expected to begin at 11.30 a.m., followed by statement to the press at 1 p.m.