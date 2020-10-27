Serres closes municipal facilities to stem Covid spread

The municipal council of Serres decided on Tuesday to shut down all of its sports and cultural facilities and activities in response to a surge in coronavirus infections in the northern city of more than 50,000 residents.

During an emergency meeting held a day after 31 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, the municipal council also approved a program for the regular disinfection of playgrounds and bolstering police, municipal police and local inspectors so they can intensify checks on compliance with restrictions.

“The next few days will be crucial in stemming the spread of the coronavirus. This is why we are taking new, drastic measures that will be in force for a week to begin with,” Serres Mayor Alexandros Chryssafis said in comments, according to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).

“Even though the municipal authority’s oversight mechanisms to not have any institutional jurisdiction yet, all of our powers will be dedicated to this effort,” he added.

Meanwhile, a mobile unit from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) has been posted at Serres’ main square since Monday, offering free tests to residents, while the police has dispatched squad cars to go around the city broadcasting safety warnings over their hailing systems.

Health authorities are also keeping a close eye on a nursing home in the city where 19 staff and patients have tested positive for Covid-19. Seven of the patients have required hospitalization. The Kostopouleios Stegi nursing home hosts a total of 113 patients.