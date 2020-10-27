Greece, Cyprus, Israel prepared to open tripartite partnership to others

[InTime News]

The foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Israel hailed the tripartite partnership between the three countries, aimed at bolstering economic and energy cooperation, during a meeting in Athens on Tuesday, and agreed that it could be expanded to include other countries in the region.

“Our meeting unfortunately takes place under the weight of new illegal actions on the part of Turkey,” Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in comments to the press, following his meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides and Israel’s Gabi Ashkenazi.

He went on to accuse Ankara of “trying to destroy any prospect of constructive dialogue by illegally reserving areas within the Greek continental shelf for illegal seismic surveys or by provoking with the illegal visit of the Turkish vice president to occupied Varosha.”

Dendias stressed the support for the partnership that has been expressed by the European Union and the United States, adding that its strength lies in its foundation on the tenets of international law.

"We are creating a new geography of understanding that transcends the old stereotypes, that reshapes the map of our region," Dendias said.