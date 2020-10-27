Patoulis says report he accepted expensive car was a lie

Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis has dismissed a media report claiming he received an expensive car worth 100,000 euros from a private company as “lies and slander.”



In a statement, the governor said the report published in the leftist Efimerida ton Syntakton paper and reproduced by other media outlets, was a “wound for democracy and the credibility of the press.”



His statement added that the car in question was donated to the authority within the framework of its corporate social responsibility program and not Patoulis.



It also said that the specific vehicle is a 2007 model and is not worth 100,000 euros but has a commercial value ranging from 15,000-18,000 euros.