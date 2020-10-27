Peristeri bar fined 3,000 euros for breaking Covid rules

Greek authorities have stepped up inspections to check compliance with measures put in place by authorities to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with officers from Attica Police Headquarters (GADA) carrying out 25,414 on Monday in Attica alone.



Officers registered a total of 650 violations of rules stipulating the mandatory use of face masks in public areas and 183 violations of a public curfew between 12.30 a.m. and 5 a.m.



Inspections continued on bars and restaurants, with one café-bar in Peristeri, western Athens, fined 3,000 euros for allowing a large number of standing customers, in violation of social distancing rules.



Similar checks are being carried out regularly in other regions where nighttime curfews and the mandatory use of face masks have been imposed to contain the spread of the virus.