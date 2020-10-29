eMariMatch virtual brokerage event targets maritime industry

The Posidonia Web Forums Week will feature eMariMatch, an international virtual brokerage event.



eMariMatch 2020 is a forum for members of the maritime industry looking to initiate or expand their international networks for business, technological cooperation or research partnerships.



It is targeted at companies, clusters, international decision-makers as well as research and innovation stakeholders from the maritime sector.



The event will unfold over two days – Thursday and Friday – and is being organized for the fourth time by the National Documentation Center – coordinator of the Greek Enterprise Europe Network – and co-organized by the Athens Chamber of SMEs (ACSMI), the Association of Industries in Thessaly and in Central Greece (AITCG) and the Sector Group Maritime Industries & Services of the Enterprise Europe Network.



For more info, check out emarimatch-2020.b2match.io.