Seatrade Maritime webinars scheduled for Thursday

Seatrade Maritime brings two content-rich webinars to Posidonia’s “It’s Time To Talk” week with a number of key, global industry speakers.

The first session on Thursday at 11 a.m. Greek time will focus on “Reducing Shipping’s Environmental Impact” with a look at “A Roadmap toward Zero Emissions,” “EEXI: What it Means for the Global Fleet and Why it is Just the Beginning,” and “Poseidon Principles and Green Finance and Emissions Reporting and Potential Market-based Measures.”



The focus during the second session, which starts two hours later, revolves around “Why Digital is the Way Ahead for Shipping” and includes the topics “The Investment Case for Advanced Digital Systems,” “Vessel Performance Optimization,” “Remote Surveys and Digital Twinning” and “Improved Satcoms and Seafarer Welfare.”



To register and attend, visit www.seatrademaritimeevents.com.