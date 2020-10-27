Virus infections shoot up to 1,259, 12 dead

The number of new infections announced by Greek health authorities recorded a major jump on Wednesday, shooting up to 1,259, and pushing the total number to 32,752.

Of the new cases, 295 were detected in Attica.

Of these new cases, 62 were reported at the country’s entry points, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

The data showed twelve more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 593.

The total number of intubated patients was 102 (average age was 65), while 277 have left ICU.