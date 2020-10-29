Two million flu vaccinations have been administered this month, most of them to people belonging to vulnerable groups, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday amid a push by authorities to avert a parallel flu and Covid-19 outbreak that would lead to more fatalities and put additional pressure on the national health service.

The ministry has secured 4.2 million flu jabs – 1.2 million more than last year. Of those, 2.6 million have been prescribed to patients and 2 million administered. Around 1.4 million were given to citizens aged over 60 with another 300,000 going to adults and children with respiratory problems and a further 56,000 to health workers.

Overall the process has been smooth. However, there have been some irregularities, according to health experts, who cited, for instance, prescriptions issued with the reasoning that the patient is aged over 60 but is in fact in their 40s.