Global survey shows Greeks trust government on pandemic, believe conspiracy theories

The large majority of Greeks trust their government in managing the pandemic, but about one in two believe that health authorities are exaggerating the numbers of deaths, according to a global survey on the pandemic whose results were published on the Guardian on Monday.

The YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project poll, designed in collaboration with the Guardian, which involved 26,000 people from 25 countries, showed that 59 percent of respondents in Nigeria and 46 percent in Greece were most likely to believe the Covid-19 fatalities were inflated.

At the same time, many people believe that the US government was responsible for creating and spreading the virus, the Guardian said. A total of 37% of respondents in Turkey believed this, against one in five in Greece and Spain, 16% in Poland, 12% in France and 5% in the UK.

The poll was conducted in July and August.