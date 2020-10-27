Anastasiades, Tatar to meet for first time on Nov. 3

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the new Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar will meet for the first time on November 3rd, a United Nations spokesperson in Cyprus said on Tuesday.

The informal meeting will take place under the auspices of the Special Representative and Deputy Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, in the Chief of Mission’s residence in the United Nations Protected Area at 7 p.m.

“Ms. Spehar looks forward to hosting Mr. Anastasiades and Mr. Tatar for their first informal meeting together as the leaders of the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot communities,” the spokesperson said.