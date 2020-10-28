Oxi Day Foundation's Courage and Service awards

The Washington Oxi Day Foundation which aims to inform American policymakers and the public about the decisive role Greece played in bringing about the outcome of World War II is hosting the 10th annual OXI Courage and Service awards.

The event will include messages from, among others, Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America Elpidophoros, the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

The awards also celebrate modern day heroes who exhibit the same courage as the Greeks did in continuing to fight to preserve and promote freedom and democracy around the world.

The event program follows

(Program times are EST: Greek local time is +6, since the US are still on summer time)

12:05 pm

Program Opening

Video: World Leaders Praise Oxi Courage

Laura Evans Manatos, Mistress of Ceremonies

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America

Michael Psaros, Co-Founder, KPS Capital Partners, LP

Ioanna Phoca, Granddaughter of Greek Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas

From the spot, 80 years to the day, of the OXI! Heard around the world

Watch parties around the world: Athens, Greece; New York City; Chicago, Los Angeles

12:20 pm

Service Awards

John Calamos, Chairman, Calamos Investments / Chairman, National Hellenic Museum

Video: Tribute to Steve Pisanos

Jeff Pisanos accepts Calamos Service Award on behalf of Steve Pisanos

George Marcus, Founder & Chairman, Marcus & Millichap Company

Video: Tribute to Andrew Mousalimas

Mousalimas grandchildren accept Dilboy Service Award on behalf of Andrew Mousalimas

12:40 pm

Philotimo

Video: The Greek Secret: Philotimo

The Hon. B. Theodore Bozonelis, Trustee, Nicholas J. & Anna K. Bouras Foundation

Iriana Cholakis, 2020 Philotimo Scholarship winner

12:45 pm

Chrysostomos Award

Father Alexander Karloutsos, Vicar General, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Dennis Mehiel, Chairman, US Corrugated, Inc.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Video: Tribute to Congressman John Lewis

Michael Collins accepts Chrysostomos Award on behalf of Congressman John Lewis

1:00 pm

Special Presentations

C. Dean Metropoulos, Metropoulos & Co., Roundhill Investments, LLC

Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Nicholas Logothetis, Co-Founder & Chairman, Concordia

1:15 pm

Courage Awards

Andrew Manatos, Founder & President, Washington Oxi Day Foundation

Video: Oxi Courage Award Recipients Continue To Inspire

Danialle Karmanos, philanthropist, activist and social entrepreneur

Video: Tribute to Wuhan Whistleblower Doctors

Jim Li accepts Oxi Courage Award on behalf of Wuhan Whistleblower Doctors

Jim Chanos, President & Founder, Kynikos Associates

Video: Tribute to Dr. Joseph Costa

David Hart and Richard and Barbara Costa accept Oxi Courage Award on behalf of Dr. Joseph Costa

Mike Manatos, Executive Director, Washington Oxi Day Foundation