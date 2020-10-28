Oxi Day Foundation's Courage and Service awards
The Washington Oxi Day Foundation which aims to inform American policymakers and the public about the decisive role Greece played in bringing about the outcome of World War II is hosting the 10th annual OXI Courage and Service awards
The event will include messages from, among others, Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America Elpidophoros, the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.
The awards also celebrate modern day heroes who exhibit the same courage as the Greeks did in continuing to fight to preserve and promote freedom and democracy around the world.
The event program follows
(Program times are EST: Greek local time is +6, since the US are still on summer time)
12:05 pm
Program Opening
Video: World Leaders Praise Oxi Courage
Laura Evans Manatos, Mistress of Ceremonies
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America
Michael Psaros, Co-Founder, KPS Capital Partners, LP
Ioanna Phoca, Granddaughter of Greek Prime Minister Ioannis Metaxas
From the spot, 80 years to the day, of the OXI! Heard around the world
Watch parties around the world: Athens, Greece; New York City; Chicago, Los Angeles
12:20 pm
Service Awards
John Calamos, Chairman, Calamos Investments / Chairman, National Hellenic Museum
Video: Tribute to Steve Pisanos
Jeff Pisanos accepts Calamos Service Award on behalf of Steve Pisanos
George Marcus, Founder & Chairman, Marcus & Millichap Company
Video: Tribute to Andrew Mousalimas
Mousalimas grandchildren accept Dilboy Service Award on behalf of Andrew Mousalimas
12:40 pm
Philotimo
Video: The Greek Secret: Philotimo
The Hon. B. Theodore Bozonelis, Trustee, Nicholas J. & Anna K. Bouras Foundation
Iriana Cholakis, 2020 Philotimo Scholarship winner
12:45 pm
Chrysostomos Award
Father Alexander Karloutsos, Vicar General, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America
Dennis Mehiel, Chairman, US Corrugated, Inc.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi
Video: Tribute to Congressman John Lewis
Michael Collins accepts Chrysostomos Award on behalf of Congressman John Lewis
1:00 pm
Special Presentations
C. Dean Metropoulos, Metropoulos & Co., Roundhill Investments, LLC
Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Nicholas Logothetis, Co-Founder & Chairman, Concordia
1:15 pm
Courage Awards
Andrew Manatos, Founder & President, Washington Oxi Day Foundation
Video: Oxi Courage Award Recipients Continue To Inspire
Danialle Karmanos, philanthropist, activist and social entrepreneur
Video: Tribute to Wuhan Whistleblower Doctors
Jim Li accepts Oxi Courage Award on behalf of Wuhan Whistleblower Doctors
Jim Chanos, President & Founder, Kynikos Associates
Video: Tribute to Dr. Joseph Costa
David Hart and Richard and Barbara Costa accept Oxi Courage Award on behalf of Dr. Joseph Costa
Mike Manatos, Executive Director, Washington Oxi Day Foundation