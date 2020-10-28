Middle East Forum features AHI President in discussion about Turkey and Congress

The Middle East Forum, a Philadelphia-based think-tank that promotes American interests in the Middle East, hosted American Hellenic Institute (AHI) President Nick Larigakis for a webinar, “Congress Counters Turkey with Nick Larigakis.”

Larigakis demonstrated Turkey’s role in contributing to an arc of instability from Europe, to the Middle East, to the Caucuses. He cited Turkey’s provocations and aggression against Greece, Cyprus, Israel, Armenia as well as in Libya and Syria as examples of

Turkey’s destabilizing role. He contrasted Turkey’s actions with the actions of Greece and Cyprus, which are countries that have acted as “pillars of stability” in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Furthermore, Larigakis provided an overview and timeline of legislative activity in the Congress aimed to hold Turkey accountable for its actions. He identified Turkey’s imprisonment of Pastor Andrew Brunson in 2018, purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense system, and invasion of northeast Syria, as contributing factors to Congress’s current view of Turkey.