Ioannina, Serres enter lockdown, more measures mulled for Thessaloniki, Attica

The regional units of Serres and Ioannina in north and northwestern Greece went officially into lockdown on Thursday, after a local spike in coronavirus infections in the past few days.

This means the use of a mask is mandatory indoors and outdoors, a curfew from 12.30 p.m. to 5 a.m., a ban on movement outside the peripheral unit, as well as the suspension of all gatherings in public and private spaces.

The risk Level 4 in these regions also means courts, playgrounds, archeological sites, museums, restaurants (except take-aways) and cinemas will remain closed.

New coronavirus cases in Greece shattered yet another record on Wednesday, with 1,547 confirmed cases. Fifty-one of these new cases were recorded in the region of Ioannina and 158 in Serres.

At the same time, the regional units of Naxos and Rodopi rose from yellow (Level 2 - surveillance), to orange, (Level 3 - increased surveillance), which means introduction of a curfew and the mandatory use of masks everywhere.

Greece’s most populous regional units, Attica and Thessaloniki, remain at Level 3.

The government’s advisory committee on the virus is expected to propose additional measures to stem the spread of the pandemic. These include adding Thessaloniki to the highest risk level and add more restrictions in Attica.