Foreign minister briefing opposition on Turkey, Albania, Lavrov visit

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias will brief parliamentary parties on the government’s diplomatic initiatives to deal with Turkish activities, the agreement with Albania to refer maritime zones to the International Court at The Hague, during consecutive meetings on Thursday.

The minister will also discuss the visit to Athens earlier this week of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the results of the trilateral meeting with Cyprus and Israel.

Dendias met with SYRIZA lawmaker George Katrougalos at 10 a.m., and will then brief Movement for Change/KINAL’s Andreas Loverdos at 11 a.m., Greek Solution’s Antonis Mylonakis at 1.15 p.m., MeRA25 lawmakers Dimitris Lapis and Sofia Sakorafa at 1.45 p.m. and the Communist Party of Greece MP Georgios Marinos at 2.15 p.m.