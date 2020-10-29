Weber calls for action against Turkey

The European Union needs to take specific action against Turkey and not limit itself to words, the head of the European People's Party (EPP) told Euronews on Tuesday.

“Immediately you can understand he [Erdogan] is only playing with us,” Manfred Weber told Euronews. "That's why now action is needed. As far as credibility is concerned, we have to act now. Words are not any more enough. And we must use our economic power. The European Union is much more important to Turkey than Turkey is to us.”

Weber said that Turkey is a "European issue" and not Greek, Cypriot or French. "That's why it's on the table and that's why we all together have to answer these attacks against the European Union."

"Let me be very clear, if President Erdogan is now stopping French products coming to Turkey, then he must understand that this is part of the customs union and that general agreement between the European Union and Turkey, that all European products must have free access to the market of Turkey," he was quoted as saying by Euronews.