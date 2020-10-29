PM to announce one-month 'action plan' for virus on Friday; three more regions in lockdown

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he will announce a new "action plan" on Friday to help control the recent jump in infections, while adding that the regional units of Thessaloniki, Larissa and Rodopi will go into lockdown following localized spikes in coronavirus cases.

“As in the first phase, when we took action early on, we must take tougher measures again and earlier than other European countries to prevent the worst, save lives and reduce the pressure on the health system,” he told his ministers during a teleconference on Thursday.

He said the plan will be in place for one month.

The use of a mask will be mandatory indoors and outdoors for the three new regions entering the highest level of risk from the virus, while a curfew from 12.30 p.m. to 5 a.m. will take effect, along with a ban on movement outside the peripheral unit. All gatherings in public and private spaces will be suspended. But Mitsotakis said shops and schools will remain open.

“I will say again that our goal remains to avoid a universal lockdown, so we will proceed to further strengthen the targeted restrictions,” he told the cabinet, noting however that these policies must be implemented fully.

He said the next two weeks will be “crucial” and called on each ministry to ensure the implementation of the law, such as teleworking.

Mitsotakis said he believed Greece is 2 to three weeks behind other European countries in the development of the second wave of the pandemic.