Foreign Ministry expresses 'abhorrence' at Nice knife attack

Greece’s Foreign Ministry expressed its “abhorrence” and support for France after three people were killed in a knife attack in the French city of Nice, while several others were injured.

“We express our abhorrence at the heinous attack in Nice. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and our full solidarity with the people and government of France,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We are united against violence and hatred,” it added.

The suspect, who attacked his victims at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice and the surrounding area, has been arrested by the authorities.