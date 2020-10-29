Two British teens killed, one injured in parasailing accident in Rhodes

Two British teenagers were killed and their brother was seriously injured in a parasailing accident at the Greek island of Rhodes on Wednesday afternoon, the Hellenic Coast Guard said in a press release.

According to the Fire Brigade, the three teens were parasailing off the beach of Lindos when the rope pulling their parachute was cut. The three teens fell from a great height on the rocks of the nearby Cape Ginas.

The two siblings, a boy and a girl aged 15 and 13, died, while the third was transferred to the hospital in the town of Rhodes with serious injuries.

The owner of the water sports club and the speedboat driver were arrested by the port authorities and will appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.

The three siblings are holidays with their parents in Rhodes.