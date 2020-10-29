NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Stores to remain closed on Sunday due to coronavirus restrictions

[Intime News]

Retail stores will be closed on Sunday (Nov. 1) the first day of the fall interim sales, due to the spread of the coronavirus, the General Secretariat for Trade and Consumer Protection announced on Thursday.

The secretariat the emasure was necessary due to "the emergency measures taken to address and limit the spread of the coronavirus."

The interim sales will now start on November 2 and last until Νοvember 15.

