Four cancer patients, 15 hospital staff members test positive for Covid-19

[Intime News]

Four cancer patients and 15 staff members at a state-run cancer hospital in Athens have been confirmed positive for Covid-19, according to Health Ministry sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA on Thursday.

The testing came after three doctors in the pathology and orthopaedics clinics of the Agios Savvas Hospital tested positive, the same sources said.

The infected staff members, who are either symptomatic or showing light symptoms, are self-isolating at home. The four patients were transferred to the Amalia Fleming Hospital which is treating people with Covid-19.

Another 25 staff members have been quarantined as a precaution.

The chemotherapy treatments will continue for all patients, the sources said.

Health authorities are conducting rapid antigen tests to the rest of the hospital staff which numbers 1,200 employees.