New releases on the big screen

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite

In the third sequel of the successful family fantasy adventure, set a decade after the Great Truce ending hostilities between nature’s two age-old rivals, special agents Gwen the cat and Roger the dog must save the alliance from the nefarious schemes of Pablo the parrot. The action-comedy is being screened both dubbed into Greek as well as in the original English, with the voices of Melissa Rauch, Max Greenfield and George Lopez.

Come Play

The parents of an autistic elementary school boy must get him away from the clutches of a humanoid villain named Larry, who is able to enter the real world by “friending” kids via their smartphones, computers, television screens and other electronic devices. Directed by Jacob Chase, the thriller stars Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher and Azhy Robertson. In English with Greek subtitles.

Gloria Mundi

An estranged ex-convict re-enters the life of his daughter Mathilda at the birth of his first grandchild in this 2019 drama by France-based writer-director Robert Guédiguian about a young couple struggling to make ends meet in the port city of Marseilles. Starring Ariane Ascaride, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Gérard Meylan and Anaïs Demoustier, “Gloria Mundi” was nominated for a Golden Lion at last year’s Venice film festival. In French, with Greek subtitles.

The Collini Case

In this courtroom drama set in modern-day Germany, a rookie lawyer uncovers a conspiracy with tentacles stretching all way to World War II while investigating a brutal murder. Based on the novel by Ferdinand von Schirach, the film is directed by Marco Kreuzpaintner and stars Elyas M’Barek, Franco Nero and Heiner Lauterbach. In German with Greek subtitles.

The Unknown Saint

In this dark comedy from Morocco, a thief trying to retrieve a bag of stolen cash from the fake grave where he’d buried it years ago finds that the location has since become an important shrine and the lifeblood of a vibrant village that has sprung up around it. The critically acclaimed film is directed by Alaa Eddine Aljem and stars Younes Bouab and Salah Bensalah. In Arabic with Greek subtitles.