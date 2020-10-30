The Haunting of Bly Manor

Mike Flanagan, creator of the successful 2018 supernatural horror series “The Haunting of Hill House,” returns to Netflix with “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” The gothic thriller stars Victoria Pedretti as Dani, a young American governess to two sinister orphans in a creaking manor in rural England. Thanks to a well-written screenplay – loosely based on Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw” – and careful handling of the metaphysical element, viewers are treated to more real suspense than cheap thrills.

Enola Holmes

The enduringly popular Sherlock Holmes family has acquired a new addition in Netflix’s “Enola Holmes,” centered on the character of the intrepid younger sister of Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective, conjured up by Nancy Springer in a book series that began in 2006. Based on Springer’s first book, the series finds Enola, played with vivacity and spirit by Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”), on an entertaining and adventure-filled quest to locate her mother, who disappeared under suspicious circumstances.