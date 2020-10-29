Greek-Nigerian NBA sensation inspires Disney film

Greek-Nigerian NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday tweeted childhood photographs and said that Disney is casting a new movie based on the story of his life.

“Disney is making a movie based on my family’s story and they are searching for actors to play me and my brother, Thanasis, in our younger days. No experience necessary! It helps if you resemble the handsome boys pictured below and have some basketball experience. SPREAD THE WORD!,” Antetokounmpo said in his post.

According to reports, the film has been given the working title “Greek Freak,” after the Milwaukee Bucks all-rounder’s nickname, and will be directed by Nigerian filmmaker Akin Omotoso on a screenplay by Arash Amel.