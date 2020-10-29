Migrants transferred out of PIPKA on Lesvos

The last 74 residents of the makeshift PIPKA camp on the island of Lesvos will be transferred to the recognized municipal accommodation facility of Kara Tepe for vulnerable migrants, which operates under the supervision of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).



This new municipal structure currently has 524 vacancies.



The PIKPA facility also provided shelter to 21 unaccompanied minors, who were transferred to special accommodation for unaccompanied minors on mainland Greece.



“We expect the NGO (Lesvos Solidarity) that manages the area to cooperate for their safe transportation,” the Migration Ministry said, adding that the relocation of the 74 residents will result in the return of PIPKA to the state, to be used for the benefit of the local community.