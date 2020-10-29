Petros Kounalakis dies aged 83

The journalist, economist and former politician Petros Kounalakis died on Thursday at the age of 83.



Born in Iraklio, Crete, Kounalakis studied in Hamburg and worked in Germany during Greece’s dictatorship before moving to Paris.



Initially an active member of Greece’s Communist Party, Kounalakis later joined Synaspismos, on whose ticket he was elected as an MP in Athens.



In a statement, SYRIZA said Kounalakis “had strived for the renewal of the Left with bold and courageous political thought.”