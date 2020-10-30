600 students in the role of ‘diplomats’ at the 6th ATSMUN (Web edition)

Arsakeia Schools of Patras organize the 6th International Student Conference Simulation of the United Nations Meetings, MODEL UNITED NATIONS (MUN), ATSMUN. The Conference will be attended by 600 students and will be held online, something which has been attempted for the first time at a student conference. Students will not only reap the internationally recognized benefits of this type of conference, but also prepare for their later student and professional lives by engaging in digital activities. ATSMUN, which has received International Certification after an annual evaluation by the central organizing body of MUN in Europe (THIMUN), will take place on 7-8 November 2020.



The Conference serves as a simulation of the works of the United Nations. Specifically, the work of the Committees of the General Assembly, the Human Rights Council and the UN Security Council is simulated. The educational purpose of the Conference is to raise awareness of young people about global problems of political, humanitarian, cultural, development and environmental interest.



Under THIMUN rules, students discuss representing a country that is not their own, just as a real diplomatic representative would do at a United Nations Conference, while issues are discussed in various UN committees. Students become diplomats and are called upon to solve international problems through debate, negotiation, juxtaposition and compromising.



The official language of the Conference is English. Thus students improve their rhetorical skills, perfect their knowledge of English, learn to respect the interlocutor and accept dialogue as the only means of resolving differences. The topic of this year's conference concerns Health, Environment, Affirmative Action, Technology, (h.e.a.t.) as well as the current political situation in critical areas of the world. More specifically:



GA1 Disarmament Committee: The situation in Libya: ratification of unilateral interstate memoranda.



GA2 Special Policy and Colonization Committee: The issue of resolving Israeli settlements in the West Bank.



GA3 Social Humanitarian Committee: Racism against the growing viruses.



GA4 Legal Committee: Data and media management to fight corruption.



WHO World Health Organization: Fighting modified and evolving viruses: misinformation and false narratives



ECOSOC Economic and Social Council: Climate change migrants. A new global challenge.



UNEP Environmental Committee: Towards sustainable tourism under the influence of climate change and possible pandemics.



YDF Young Delegates Forum: Promoting civil liability: a task for the country, the community and the world. Security Council (Security Council) The situation in Belarus.



SC Security Council: The Situation in Belarus.



ICJ International Court of Justice: Marshall Islands v. Great Britain, India and Pakistan.



The collaboration and exchange of views with students from other regions in Greece and abroad make young people feel like true citizens of the world and realize that all young people regardless of origin, religion, and language, share the same concerns and the same dreams for a better future. !



After all, as Goethe said: "The fate of nations, at any time, depends on the ideas of their young people."

More information about the event is provided on the special website www.atsmun.gr.



The Head Office of Arsakeio Lyceum of Patras

