Bunker webinar on VLSFO 0.50%

Shipping bunker buying management service provider Prime’s Bunkersplus is holding a question-and-answer event on Friday involving bunker supply chain experts on the subject of low-sulfur fuel (VLSFO 0.50%) to discuss the challenges it poses to fleet owners around the world and try to disperse facts, unveil myths and safeguard ethics of this highly sensitive topic.



The one-hour webinar, organized in association with Slide2Open Communications, forms part of the Posidonia Webinars Week agenda and will shed light on the roots of the VLSFO 0.5% and credit line problems facing the industry and endeavor to provide common sense advice on how to handle them.



The event is pre-recorded and its airing will begin at 3 p.m. Greek time.



For more information, visit posidonia-events.com.