Hundreds wait for Covid tests along Thessaloniki waterfront

Long queues formed on Thessaloniki’s waterfront promenade Thursday as hundreds of people waited to get tested for the coronavirus amid a decision to put the northern city under lockdown. Around 50 out of some 1,100 rapid antigen tests conducted randomly in the port city Thursday came back positive for coronavirus, the head of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, said after meeting with the city’s mayor, Konstantinos Zervas. The tests are part of efforts by authorities to chart the spread of the virus in big cities. “We will keep testing to have a better picture of the epidemiological situation in Thessaloniki,” Arkoumaneas said. [InTime News]