It is very positive to see Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis getting personally involved and making decisions with the aim of meeting the urgent needs of the armed forces.

As the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) often says, Greece will significantly reinforce its deterrent capability provided that the upgrading and re-equipment of the existing systems proceed without delay.

Equally important of course is that decisions are made and implemented swiftly, without compromising transparency.