ATHEX: Stock index dives over 5%

The news of lockdowns both in Greece and elsewhere, the terrorist attacks in France and the extensive losses posted by European stock markets on Wednesday and Thursday led to a big drop at Athinon Avenue on Thursday, with banks leading the slide.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 564.93 points, shedding 5.08% from Tuesday’s 595.16 points. It was the benchmark’s biggest daily decline in seven months, aptly taking it to lows unseen since April 3.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 5.32% to close at 1,322.98 points.

The banks index dived to a new historic low with a 5.68% decline. Piraeus fell 9.60%, Alpha conceded 7.31%, National lost 4.82% and Eurobank gave up 3.78%.

OTE telecom slumped 8.27% as Viohalco rose 1.86%.

In total 12 stocks went up, 92 headed south and 21 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 81.1 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €39.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.57% to close at 43.36 points.