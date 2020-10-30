The Supreme Labor Council will be able to decide on a proposal by an employer for up to 10 working hours per day without affecting the total number of hours of employment per year and therefore the level of salary, according to a clause to be included in a Labor Ministry bill.

On Thursday Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis presented the cabinet with the five main pillars of the draft law titled “Labor Market Issues Settlement” that next month will be put up for public consultation and then tabled in Parliament.

The bill provides for the main changes to the “flexible eight-hour work day,” increasing legal overtime to above 120 hours per year, along with the introduction of electronic voting for calling a strike, parental leave for both parents and the digital labor card.

These interventions are expected to generate a major reaction, mainly by the unions, but according to Vroutsis they will lead to a change in mentality, attract investments and create jobs.