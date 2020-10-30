Stores will not be allowed to open this Sunday, even though this would have been the first Sunday of the fall sales window, due to a government decision aimed at guarding against overcrowding. Therefore the sales will begin on Monday, November 2, and last until November 14.

The official announcement came on Thursday from the General Secretariat for Commerce and Consumer Protection, surprising the entire retail market and generating reactions.

Market professionals told Kathimerini that this decision will deal a new blow to the turnover of retail commerce, which this month is headed for a slump of 30% – not including food retail. “Sunday opening would have given us a breath of fresh air. The first day of the sales, on a Sunday, and with a forecast of fair weather, would have been the best combination,” one sector entrepreneur said.

Retail insiders also comment that it would be safer for consumers to spend their Sunday in organized environments such as stores and shopping centers, instead of mixing in squares and parks. They also warn that if stores are closed on Sunday, there may be more problems with congestion on Saturday.